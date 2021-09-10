Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.48. 28,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of -164.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $2,122,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $864,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Zscaler by 667.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Zscaler by 338.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

