Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $330.00 at JMP Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.88.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $280.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of -162.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $2,122,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $2,993,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Zscaler by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Zscaler by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

