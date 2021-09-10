Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.120-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.69 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.560 EPS.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $277.65. 37,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $293.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.81 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.62.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $1,731,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,134,456.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $998,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

