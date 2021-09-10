Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Zumiez alerts:

ZUMZ stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $109,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,451 shares of company stock worth $326,207 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $153,911,000 after buying an additional 143,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 62,344 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,253,171 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $61,393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,629,000 after purchasing an additional 83,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.