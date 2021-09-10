Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Gap Down to $39.60

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.60, but opened at $38.00. Zumiez shares last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 8,967 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $109,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,451 shares of company stock worth $326,207 in the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Zumiez by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 71,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zumiez by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,843 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Zumiez by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

