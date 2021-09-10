Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $425.00 on Friday. Zur Rose Group has a twelve month low of $287.65 and a twelve month high of $547.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.27.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

