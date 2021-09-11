$0.10 EPS Expected for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.06. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hut 8 Mining.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of HUT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 7,500,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,390. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.22. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth $13,671,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth $6,998,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth $4,939,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth $3,604,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth $1,752,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

