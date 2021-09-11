-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.21). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.47. 1,531,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,431. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 61,080 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 927,494 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 70,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 962,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 241,045 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

