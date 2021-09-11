$0.32 EPS Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Fulton Financial posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ FULT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.18. 931,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,919. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 68,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,372,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 84,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 184,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.