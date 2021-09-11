$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. Hercules Capital reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

HTGC traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. 770,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,895. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

