$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.30. QAD reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QADA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of QADA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.26. 60,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.84. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in QAD by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QAD in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in QAD by 511.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in QAD in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

About QAD

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

