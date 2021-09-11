$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Performance Food Group reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.30.

In other news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $607,152,000 after acquiring an additional 353,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after acquiring an additional 880,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after acquiring an additional 502,399 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $173,248,000 after acquiring an additional 599,197 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $169,519,000 after acquiring an additional 776,072 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFGC stock opened at $44.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 152.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

