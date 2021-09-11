-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will announce earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIND. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $191,235.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 60,430 shares of company stock valued at $976,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth $129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 180.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIND traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.50. 79,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,409. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.53. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

