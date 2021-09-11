-$0.80 EPS Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.97). Hawaiian posted earnings of ($3.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($6.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.06) to ($5.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3,456.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $19.40. 3,334,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,534. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $993.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

