$1.07 EPS Expected for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.00. CGI posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on GIB shares. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CGI by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in CGI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth $110,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. CGI has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $93.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

