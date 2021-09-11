$1.13 EPS Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Fox Factory reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,101,000 after buying an additional 406,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,058,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fox Factory by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,597 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.41. The stock had a trading volume of 148,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,097. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $69.95 and a 52 week high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.77.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

