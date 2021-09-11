-$1.28 EPS Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.23). Natera posted earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($4.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($3.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on NTRA. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $120.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,030. Natera has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $9,676,488.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 11,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $1,180,070.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,764,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,061 shares of company stock valued at $28,535,111. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

