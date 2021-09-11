$1.39 EPS Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to announce $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. Akamai Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,798 shares of company stock worth $4,347,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after buying an additional 1,696,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $356,827,000 after buying an additional 94,092 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,855,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,908,000 after buying an additional 34,623 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after buying an additional 227,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,068,698 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $241,211,000 after acquiring an additional 119,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.93. 820,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,221. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

