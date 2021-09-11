10,039 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fastenal by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,086,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,736,000 after acquiring an additional 211,732 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,089 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

