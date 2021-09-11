10,291 Shares in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in American Vanguard by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.25.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $134.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

