$11.96 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to report $11.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.82 million and the highest is $12.10 million. First Financial Northwest reported sales of $11.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $47.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.41 million to $48.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $47.59 million, with estimates ranging from $47.08 million to $48.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 18.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 2.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.2% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $154.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

