$116.42 Million in Sales Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will report sales of $116.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.04 million. Forrester Research reported sales of $108.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year sales of $490.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $490.03 million to $490.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $528.00 million, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $528.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.11 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FORR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.50. 39,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,189. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $910.48 million, a PE ratio of 83.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $129,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $40,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,814 shares of company stock valued at $602,225 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

