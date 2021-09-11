11,868 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,868 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

