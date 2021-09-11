1,255 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $155.46 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

