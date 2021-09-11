1,255 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Acquired by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,009,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average is $93.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

