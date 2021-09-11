1,347 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after buying an additional 504,941 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,582,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,628 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,179,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 880,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,299,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,333,000 after buying an additional 725,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $301.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.79. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.02 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

