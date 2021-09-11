$143.48 Million in Sales Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to announce $143.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.60 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $109.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $545.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $524.70 million to $566.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $613.88 million, with estimates ranging from $565.79 million to $671.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

Several research firms have commented on NSA. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.78.

NSA traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $57.82. 479,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,505. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,194,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 35,226 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,595,000 after buying an additional 1,203,726 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

