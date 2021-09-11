$173.72 Million in Sales Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will announce sales of $173.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.30 million and the highest is $183.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year sales of $702.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $685.45 million to $710.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $710.92 million, with estimates ranging from $666.42 million to $748.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16).

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

AIRC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 697,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,079. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 328.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

