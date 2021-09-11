1,802 Shares in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Acquired by JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 117.6% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 37,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 20,179 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $92.42 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $65.30 and a twelve month high of $95.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.81.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.