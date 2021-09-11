18,291 Shares in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Acquired by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,291 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 434,688 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 510.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 127,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 106,552 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 159,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

