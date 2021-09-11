$2.28 EPS Expected for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will post $2.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96. Boise Cascade reported earnings of $2.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full year earnings of $15.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.97 to $16.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,904,000 after buying an additional 246,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,628,000 after buying an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after buying an additional 96,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BCC traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,128. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

