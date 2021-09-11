2,118 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. CWM LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 920.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Assurant by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant stock opened at $167.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.11 and a 12-month high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

