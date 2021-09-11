230,000 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 230,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,746,000. The Charles Schwab makes up 2.1% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after buying an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,181,000 after buying an additional 701,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,099,000 after buying an additional 719,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $2,013,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 547,569 shares of company stock worth $39,880,275 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.44. 4,099,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,374,650. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $129.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

