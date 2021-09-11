2,330 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,809,000 after buying an additional 231,895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,825,000 after buying an additional 717,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,519,000 after buying an additional 25,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,110,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,189,000 after buying an additional 829,564 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,109,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,251,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

