$26.65 Million in Sales Expected for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to post $26.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.94 million and the lowest is $25.35 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $19.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $99.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.04 million to $101.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $202.97 million, with estimates ranging from $180.73 million to $225.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Cooper C. Collins bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $648,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $81,203.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $697,070. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXMD stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $326.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.93.

TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

