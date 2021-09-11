2,700 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 69,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 664,896 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $72,653,000 after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 392 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $119.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.