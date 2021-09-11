$276.11 Million in Sales Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will report $276.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.31 million to $281.62 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $200.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.31) EPS.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CL King assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NASDAQ RRGB traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $23.23. 246,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,443. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

In related news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

