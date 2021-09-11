$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report sales of $3.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $11.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.53 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $258,242,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,880 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI stock opened at $118.90 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.77. The firm has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

