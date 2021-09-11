$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.14 billion. VMware posted sales of $2.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $12.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.36.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $506,044 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of VMware by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $141.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

