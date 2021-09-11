$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to report $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the highest is $3.37 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $11.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $11.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.31. 2,614,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,811. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

