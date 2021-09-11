$3.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce $3.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.23 billion and the highest is $3.81 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $20.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $135.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.71. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.96 and a beta of 1.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,948,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Marriott International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 25.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Marriott International by 8.9% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 491.3% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Earnings History and Estimates for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

