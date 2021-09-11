$3.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce $3.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.23 billion and the highest is $3.81 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $20.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $135.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.71. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.96 and a beta of 1.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,948,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Marriott International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 25.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Marriott International by 8.9% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 491.3% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

