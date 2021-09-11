$310.81 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post $310.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $311.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.20 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $284.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

VIAV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.08. 1,426,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,763. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $286,520. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

