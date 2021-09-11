360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Position Lessened by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 992,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,300 shares during the quarter. 360 DigiTech comprises about 1.7% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $41,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth $42,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QFIN. TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The company had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. Analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

