36,585 Shares in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 34.1% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 118,941 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSI stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Greenridge Global cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

