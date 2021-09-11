3,795 Shares in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Acquired by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,795 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 45.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Century Communities by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.16. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

