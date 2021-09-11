$39.50 Million in Sales Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will report $39.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.01 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $34.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $156.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $157.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $157.23 million, with estimates ranging from $154.77 million to $159.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ KINS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.92. 15,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,321. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

