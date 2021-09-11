$4.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report $4.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.17 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $18.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.84 billion to $18.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $20.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $112.81 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

