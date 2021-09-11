430 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Purchased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Welltower by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Welltower by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,190 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Welltower by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,293,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,652,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock opened at $86.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.