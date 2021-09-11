$433.61 Million in Sales Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to post $433.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $440.20 million and the lowest is $427.02 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $530.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

NASDAQ:HELE traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.38. 131,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.92.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,869 shares of company stock worth $2,087,859 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at $102,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

