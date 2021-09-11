$5.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will post $5.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $3.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $20.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.33 billion to $21.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $25.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,169. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.33. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.29 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 99.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.